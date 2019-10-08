South Africa: Nine Key Takeaways - IPID's Cover-Up of Police Brutality in SA

analysis

For years, whistle-blowers inside South Africa's cop watchdog have alleged that investigations into police criminality were rushed through in a bid to inflate performance statistics. Behind these statistics are "victims of assaults, murder and torture who are deprived of justice" wrote one whistle-blower to Public Protector Thuli Madonsela in 2016.

Viewfinder's first exposé, published in partnership with Daily Maverick and GroundUp, unpacks whistle-blower reports and combines these with public records, data analysis, insights from IPID insiders and the experiences of victims, to show how and why police officers get away with violent crimes in South Africa.

Key takeaways:

South Africa's police watchdog is called the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

IPID registered more than 42,000 criminal complaints against the police between April 2012 and March 2019. These included allegations of rape, assault, torture, killings and shootings.

Only 531 IPID cases resulted in successful criminal prosecutions during that same period.

Investigations are registered and conducted at one of IPID's nine provincial offices.

IPID has historically been underresourced and undermined. It does not have the budget needed to handle a massive case load. Provincial investigators must travel vast distances to attend crime scenes. According to IPID insiders, police members accused of crimes...