Nigeria: Sex for Grade - I'm Proud of You, BBC Investigative Reporter's Mother Commends Her

The mother of BBC Africa Eye investigative journalist, Kiki Mordi who pioneered the 'Sex For Grade' documentary that exposed lecturers in the University of Lagos, Akoka (UNILAG) sent her a text on WhatsApp reading "I'm so glad and proud of you", according to her twitter post.

In case you missed it: A BBC documentary, BBC Africa Eye has revealed a senior lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, and former sub-dean in the Faculty of Art, University of Lagos, Akoka (UNILAG) made sensual advances towards an 'assumed 17-year-old girl' seeking admission in the prestigious university.

The 'sex for grade' undercover journalist presented herself as being a 17-year-old secondary school graduate. 17-year-old is below the legal age of consent both in Lagos State and in the country.

This means having a sexual relationship with a person of such age is classified as "child abuse" or better "child sexual abuse". The lecturer invited her to his office for a number of tutorials.

As a safety measure, the decoy has a panic button with her that alerts her colleagues in case of any danger.

Reacting to the video, concerned Nigerians, including Atiku Abubakar. have taken to their social media platforms to strongly condemn the act of sexual harassment, while some shared their encounters with lecturers in different Nigerian universities.

The former vice president of Nigeria, and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar after seeing the 'Sex for Grade' video has condemned the illicit act, describing it as an unacceptable act which requires systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

The Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila took to his Twitter account to appreciate BBC Africa for exposing the activities of lecturers in Universities.

He wrote " We owe a debt of gratitude to the @BBCAfrica journalists whose efforts have exposed this scourge. Their efforts are a reminder of what can be achieved when good people say 'enough is enough' and act to make it so".

In response, the embattled University of Lagos (UNILAG) sex for grade lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, has said that he would speak at the right time, saying he will not be pressurised to speak on the issue.

Vanguard News Nigeria.