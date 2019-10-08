Nigeria: Sex for Grade - Gbajabiamila, Don Jazzy, Others React

8 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The social media have been on fire since after the release of 'Sex for Grade' documentary film in the early hours of Monday.

The Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila took to his Twitter account to appreciate BBC Africa for exposing the activities of lecturers in Universities. He wrote " We owe a debt of gratitude to the @BBCAfrica journalists whose efforts have exposed this scourge. Their efforts are a reminder of what can be achieved when good people say 'enough is enough' and act to make it so".

Many Nigerians have strongly condemned the unacceptable act and the men involved, while some have called on school authorities to enforce anti-sexual harassment law.

The Sex for Grade documentary film exposed activities of lecturers in Universities sexually assaulting female students.

Nigerian celebrities and politicians have continued to react over the trending video in which a pastor and senior lecturer in the University of Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu was caught on camera making advances to a journalist who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

Music producer, Don Jazzy said lecturers who accept sex in exchange for grades are wrong.

"Comprehension is really underrated. Ladies who offer their lecturers sex for grades are wrong, Lecturers who accept are wrong, Lecturers who ask for it are very wrong. Lecturers and Students will get their acts together bcos of this documentary. Simple as that"

falzthebahdguy, Nigerian recording and performing artiste, actor & all-round entertainer wrote: "I don't think this is a time for baseless animosity. I have and will always speak up against all forms of sexual abuse. Yesterday, today, tomorrow. What we should be doing is working together to get rid of this dysfunctional system that allows women to be taken advantage of".

President of the Real Women Foundation and associate Pastor at Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Nike Adeyemi wrote:" When in a position of authority, it is totally wrong and abusive to demand sex in exchange for the support that should be freely given. Why do these predators disguise as lecturers and pastors".

Uche Jombo Nollywood actress and filmmaker in her reaction said: "We have a proper problem with sex abuse culture in Africa as a whole and using God to do the most horrific things".

Nigerian singer Simi wrote on Twitter: "These conversations need to be had. The animals need to understand there is no hiding place. Even if the system doesn't fight for us, your shame will fight against you"

Stella Damasus, a singer and actress noted that she is waiting to see how many of the exposed lecturers in the investigative report will be fired and charged with harassment.

Nigerian author, Lola Shoneyin in her reaction said:" More than anything, I hope #SexForGrades has shown our brothers, fathers and sons how hard everyday life can be for girls/women in Nigeria. Everywhere you turn, someone is fighting you for control over your own body! It's exhausting".

