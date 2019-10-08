Kenya: Supreme Court Rules It Has Jurisdiction on Counties' Revenue Suit

Nairobi — The Supreme Court has ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear a case filed by counties on the controversy surrounding the Division of Revenue.

While delivering the ruling, Justice Njoki Ndung'u dismissed the National Assembly's preliminary objection on the court's jurisdiction to determine the case.

The judge however, stated that although the court will hear the case, it will not give its opinion all the issues raised by counties. A direction on specific issues the court will deal with will be given on October 16.

The National Assembly had filed an objection at the Supreme Court, saying it had no jurisdiction to hear a case by the Council of Governors in July after the National Assembly and the Senate disagreed on Division of Revenue.

The impasse has since been resolved after the Senate accepted a Sh316.5 billion allocation for counties proposed in the revised 2019 Division of Revenue Bill, despite expressing reservations on the enactment of the Appropriation Act (2019) without its concurrence.