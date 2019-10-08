Ghana: Weightlifters Present Medals To'indomie'

THE Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) last Friday paid a visit to Dufil Ghana Limited, producers of Indomie, to say thanks to their management and to present the 17 African medals that the team (Black Cranes) has won so far from three different continental championships in 2019.

It will be recalled that at the last African Games in Rabat, weightlifting grabbed 8 of the 12 medals won by Ghana at the Games.

The team was led by GWF President Ben Nunoo Mensah (who also doubles as the GOC President) and accompanied by Acting Vice President Jerry Shaib, Board member Joe Sintim, Coaches Otu Lankye, Daniel Darku, Nii Dodoo and Welfare Officer Seth Fetrie.

Indomie is the official sponsor of the Youth and Junior teams and the partner behind the Weightlifting Talent Identification programme started by the GWF three years ago. Indomie supports the programme with GH¢5000 and products, every quarter.

"It is out of the programme that we have been able to produce all the African and Commonwealth medallists that the country can boast of today; most of whom have been doing weightlifting for less than three years," Mr Nunoo Mensah asserted.

The team was welcomed by the CEO of Indomie, Mr Mahesh Shah, Mr Bahaguna, the Marketing Manager, Ninash and staff of the company.

The medal winners for 2019 presented are Christian Amoah (eight medals made up of 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze), Winifred Ntumi (4 medals, all bronze) and David Akwei, who won a bronze.

Forrester Osei also grabbed four medals (3 gold and 1 silver).

Mr Shah said the energy and strength that our children get when they eat Indomie is clearly being manifested in the performance of the Ghana Weightlifting Team over the last three years.