Ghana: Blue Crest College Students Visits New Times Corporation

Students of Blue Crest College visited the New Times Corporation, publishers of Ghanaian Times and Spectator in Accra on Thursday.

The visit was to afford the students the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the operations of the corporation.

They were accompanied by Mr John Kumi, a lecturer of the college.

The Ghanaian Times News Editor, Mr Matthew Ayinne Ayoo briefed the students on the history of the Corporation and the procesess in news gathering and production.

He said the corporation was established in 1958 by Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as a media house to inform and educate the masses and promote the development of the country.

The News Editor said on news production, reporters across the country submit their reports on events for publication.

Mr Ayoo urged them to study hard to accomplish their goals.

Mr Kumi said the visit would help the students to be abreast with the issues in the media and help them in the future as communication students.

He commended the management of the corporation for their contribution in ensuring development in the country through mass communication.

A part of the visit, the students visited The Ghanaian Times and Spectator newsrooms computer and printing sections.