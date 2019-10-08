Ghana: Osei Asibey Is New SWAG Gen-Secretary

ACE broadcaster and sports journalist, Charles Osei Asibey, has been elected as the General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

Widely known as 'Barrister,' he polled a total of 98 votes out of 114 to defeat his opponent Nana Prempeh, who only managed to garner 20 votes at the SWAG elections held across the country through a novelty E-Ballot, on Saturday.

He thanked members for the confidence reposed in him to be the Administrator of the Association saying; "I am elated that through the ballot, you have given me the mandate to serve this Association as the General Secretary.

"It's an honour and a challenge but together with the leadership I will discharge my duties with diligence being responsive and responsible to SWAG and our partners. To my advisors and those who encouraged me, I truly appreciate your belief in me.

"Congratulations to the Electoral Committee of SWAG for the process and innovation. It's a novelty we must embrace," he stated.

Osei Asibey, prior to his election as the Secretary for SWAG, was an Executive Board Member in the previous Board which was led by Kwabena Yeboah, whose unopposed candidature was overwhelmingly endorsed with a total of 114 votes.

The Vice President of the Association, Maurice Quansah, was also endorsed with a total of 110 votes, just as the Deputy General Secretary Thomas Boakye-Agyeman who enjoyed an endorsement with 102 votes, following the withdrawal of his opponent, Nii Adokwei Cudjoe.

Ms Rosalind K. Amoh was re-elected as the Treasurer of the Association after receiving a total of 108 votes to reaffirm her position.

Four candidates contested for an available two slots on the Executive Committee Board and at the end of voting, Ohene Brenya and Otuo Acheampong got the highest votes to be elected on to the Executive Committee Board.

Brenya got 78 votes, while Otuo Acheampong fetched 65 votes. The other candidates, Helga Gokah got 48 votes with Moses Antwi Benefo surprisingly garnering 45 votes.

Eligible voters of the Association were 140 but only 118 turned out to vote.

The newly constituted Executive Board has been given a four-year mandate to steer the affairs of the umbrella body of sports journalists in the country.