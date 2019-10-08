Ghana: Dangote Donates Books to Sakumono Basic School

The Dangote Cement Ghana Limited last Saturday donated quantities of exercise books to the Sakumono Basic School in the Tema-West municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

It formed part of this year's edition of the company's annual 'Sustainability Week celebrations'.

This year's celebration which was launched last Wednesday at the company's premises in Tema is on the theme: 'Our communities our Passion! The Dangote Way."

Presenting the books to the school, the Managing Director of the company, Mr Brice Houeto said his outfit believes that the future of every country depended on the quality of education offered its youth.

He said as a responsible company, they deemed it necessary to support the government and other stakeholders in the quest to provide quality education for children in the country.

Mr Houeto and his team also interacted with the pupils and educated them about Dangote Cement Ghana Limited and their operations in Ghana.

The headmistress of the school, Madam Patricia Boadi, who received the books on behalf of the school, expressed her gratitude to management and staff of the company for their gesture.

However, in a typical Oliver Twist fashion, she also appealed to the company to donate cement to the school to enable it to complete its fence wall.

In a related development the company renewed its commitment to the fight against climate change by embarking on a tree planting exercise in Tema and its environs.

This was the second year running that the company had embarked on such exercise as in 2018, the company planted number of trees in Tema.

According to him it was always pleasant for human beings and certainly for many of the living species on earth to have trees around them.

He added that "but there is a symbolism around it and that symbolism is about the lasting of a plant. Usually, the trees will be here, decay after we have gone. And it is really a natural symbolism of what sustainability is about".

On his part, the General Manager, Mr Lawal Mohammed Duze Ibrahim underscored the need for the promotion of a green society.

He said it was important to protect the environment at all times, encouraging employees of Dangote Cement Ghana Limited to take pride in tree planting and protecting the environment.