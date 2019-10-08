Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire: Black Stars B Clash With Cote d'Ivoire ... After Overcoming Stubborn B. Faso

7 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

BURKINA Faso's recent stranglehold on Ghana has been broken - and it was only done through the lottery of shoot-out.

After 90 minutes of scorching end-to-end football, where the two combatants battled for a nerve-jangling 1-1 result, the Black Stars Team B upstaged the Burkinabe Stallions 5-4 on penalties in their second game of the ongoing WAFU Nations Cup tournament at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal.

The Burkinabe contingent had stolen the lead as early as the third minute through Tiendrebeogo Ilias, but Mumuni Shafiu restored parity in the 38th minute with a gorgeous header from Joseph Esso's spectacular pass.

The second half saw Ghana continue their supremacy in midfield, but their delivery in the final third let them down badly. At the end of the day, it took the brilliance of goalkeeper Eric Antwi Ofori to pull off two brave saves to salt away his side's blushes.

Ghana football has suffered at the shoot-out for a very long time and the Stars - who are defending champions in this tournament, cannot be begrudged as they celebrated wildly on the eventful night.

But last Friday's gutsy win only bundles Maxwell Konadu's charges into yet another lip-smacking semi-final clash tomorrow against the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire - one of the nation's bogey sides.

"We wanted to win in normal time but it wasn't possible but yet still I have to commend my players for holding on and when we went to penalties we managed to get the job done.

We know each other very well because we have played many times but we have a lot of experience in the WAFU Cup of Nations," Konadu said in a post-match interview.

The Stars qualified to this stage after edging out the Gambia 1-0 on an exhaustive afternoon, while the Ivoirians roared off their campaign with a 4-1 pounding victory over Cape Verde before accounting for the Hawks of Togo on penalties Saturday night.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Burkina Faso
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.