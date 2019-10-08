Kenya: Kanze Dena's Sister Shines At Miss World Kenya Beauty Pageant

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena's beautiful sister emerged the first runner up during the Miss World Kenya competition.

Elsie Stephens took to Instagram to share her achievement before immediately updating her Instagram bio.

"This was the toughest bootcamp yet the most fulfilling experience yet... being part of Kenya's most prestigious pageant was such an honour. I am now part of the MWK family and I met amazing young and vibrant contestants who I already miss," Elsie wrote.

Kanze was among the first people to congratulate her saying their father was indeed proud of 'his little girl'.

"You made us proud sis... and I know daddy smiled... his little girl has become such a strong and confident woman. Lots of love. #Mungumbele," Kanze posted.

The 2019 edition of Mr and Miss World Kenya which was held at Two Rivers Mall on Saturday October 5 was won by Wavinya Maria and Frank Asoyo

Elsie announced she was joining the Miss World Kenya competition in late September.

Elsie, a beauty queen in her own right, has participated in other contests emerging 2nd runners-up in the 2018 edition of the Miss Universe Kenya.