Kenya: Kanze Dena's Sister Shines At Miss World Kenya Beauty Pageant

8 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena's beautiful sister emerged the first runner up during the Miss World Kenya competition.

Elsie Stephens took to Instagram to share her achievement before immediately updating her Instagram bio.

"This was the toughest bootcamp yet the most fulfilling experience yet... being part of Kenya's most prestigious pageant was such an honour. I am now part of the MWK family and I met amazing young and vibrant contestants who I already miss," Elsie wrote.

1st Runner Up @mrandmissworldkenya 2019/2020 👑👑 . This was the toughest bootcamp yet the most fulfilling experience yet..being part of Kenya's most prestigious paegant was such an honour. I am now part of the MWK family and I met amazing young and vibrant contestants who I already miss. . Thank you to @ashleyshiiromungai @odadahokellow @paynettejoan @muggz.ke @ashleyscoiffurespa @terrymungai8 for the experience of a lifetime and congratulations to @wavinya_maria and @i_am_frankiey 👑👑 #RoadtoMrAndMissWorldKenya

A post shared by Elsie Hemsi Stephens (@elsie_stephens) on Oct 6, 2019 at 11:44pm PDT

Kanze was among the first people to congratulate her saying their father was indeed proud of 'his little girl'.

"You made us proud sis... and I know daddy smiled... his little girl has become such a strong and confident woman. Lots of love. #Mungumbele," Kanze posted.

The 2019 edition of Mr and Miss World Kenya which was held at Two Rivers Mall on Saturday October 5 was won by Wavinya Maria and Frank Asoyo

Elsie announced she was joining the Miss World Kenya competition in late September.

Elsie, a beauty queen in her own right, has participated in other contests emerging 2nd runners-up in the 2018 edition of the Miss Universe Kenya.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Entertainment
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.