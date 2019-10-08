South Africa: Hands Off Zondo - the Commission Is Worth Every Cent

7 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Omphemetse S Sibanda and Benni Khotso Lekubu

It is through an open process such as the Zondo Commission that the public has the unadulterated right to listen to how South Africa has been fleeced and are able to judge who has been getting fat at the expense of taxpayers.

According to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, there seems to be a concerted and well-planned effort to nullify the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

"I think I need to be blunt. I perceive that some in society are against the Zondo Commission and would like it dead," said Justice Mogoeng at the release of the 2018/19 Judiciary Annual Report in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday 3 October 2019.

High financial costs will always be part of investigating such sophisticated and grand corruption as State Capture and related large-scale money laundering.

The cost of running the commission is used by those running scared of the rot it will unearth, possibly implicating them or showing how corrupt they are. A reply in Parliament put the financial costs of running the Zondo Commission at above R356-million, payable from the public purse.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has indicated that about R244.5-million of the cost was in the 2018/2019 financial year, and R111.5-million...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.