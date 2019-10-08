South Africa: Hands Off Zondo - the Commission Is Worth Every Cent

analysis

It is through an open process such as the Zondo Commission that the public has the unadulterated right to listen to how South Africa has been fleeced and are able to judge who has been getting fat at the expense of taxpayers.

According to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, there seems to be a concerted and well-planned effort to nullify the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

"I think I need to be blunt. I perceive that some in society are against the Zondo Commission and would like it dead," said Justice Mogoeng at the release of the 2018/19 Judiciary Annual Report in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday 3 October 2019.

High financial costs will always be part of investigating such sophisticated and grand corruption as State Capture and related large-scale money laundering.

The cost of running the commission is used by those running scared of the rot it will unearth, possibly implicating them or showing how corrupt they are. A reply in Parliament put the financial costs of running the Zondo Commission at above R356-million, payable from the public purse.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has indicated that about R244.5-million of the cost was in the 2018/2019 financial year, and R111.5-million...