Tunisia: Project to Launch 'University of Tunisia for Lifelong Learning' With German Funding

Tunis/Tunisia — The project to launch the "University of Tunisia for Lifelong Learning" was the focus of a meeting on Monday between Minister of Social Affairs, Mohamed Trabelsi, President of the "German People's University for Adult Education", Ingrid Scholl and University's representative in Tunisia, Donia Ben Miloud.

During the meeting, which took place in the presence of the Director of the National Adult Education Programme, Hichem Ben Abda, Scholl expressed his institution's readiness to provide financial and academic support to Tunisia to launch the "University of Tunisia for Lifelong Learning".

According to a statement of the Ministry of Social Affairs released on Monday, this project targets literate people and all those who have dropped out of public or private education, eager to expand their knowledge and consolidate their skills.

For his part, Trabelsi praised the support provided to his department by the German People's University for Adult Education in the development of the national programme for the eradication of illiteracy and adult education, underlining the readiness of the Ministry of Social Affairs to strengthen Tunisian-German cooperation to overcome the scourge of illiteracy in the country.

The German People's University for Adult Education is an international organisation funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and the European Union's Ministries of Foreign Affairs. It has 900 centres in Germany and deals with 30 countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia.