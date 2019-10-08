Liberia: Metro Ride Offers Free Transportation for National Team

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) and Metro Ride Incorporated have signed a one - year agreement that will see a massive transportation support from the Liberian-owned transportation company to the Lone Star.The agreement is part of the firm's contribution to the national team as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The support comes ahead of the Lone Star's match against the Chadian national team in the African Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday, 9 October at the SKD Sports Stadium in Paynesville.The agreement with the Liberian company will help ensure that LFA saves tens of thousands of United States dollars and help players commute to practices and games without cost to the national team.

Signing the agreement on Friday, 4 October at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia, LFA president Mustapha Raji lauded Metro Ride for the support to the national team and said it will save a lot of cost for the FA. Based on the average training for the senior national team, LFA spends around US$2,500 for bus rental, Raji said.

The national team has been without a bus for over three years, constraining the Football Association here to rent buses during international games.According to Raji, this is something that has over the past years posed serious financial problems to the LFA."We really appreciate the gesture of Metro Ride to come to the aid of the national team," Raji says.

He expects other Liberian companies to emulate the good example of Metro Ride.

"Considering the level of investment this company has decided to make and help our national team during the trainings and its games, we encourage Liberians to reinvest in Metro Ride by using [its] service," Mr. Raji continues.According to him when Liberians invest in Metro Ride, it will give the Lone Star the opportunity to use more of the company's vehicles.

The move, according to the Liberian-own business, is to give back to the country as part of its corporate social responsibility.During the signing ceremony, Metro Ride Manager Dogba Norris said his company will provide buses for the team for its practices and games.

Norris averred that because Metro Ride Inc. is a part of the Liberian society, it sees sports at the national level as a tool for national unity.The Metro Ride Manager noted that his firm is a partner of the LFA for the development of the game of football in the country.

Metro is a subsidiary of transport company, Oregon Group - a major player in Liberia's transport and tours industry with a US$20 million investment. Oregon has remained present in the transportation sector for more than a decade.