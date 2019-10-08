Liberia: CDC Youth League Blasts Finance Ministry

The Youth League of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has called on authorities at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to be very proactive in the payment of civil servants' enumeration across the country.

Deputy Secretary General for Administration Hassan Newland in a news conference at the ruling party headquarters in Oldest Congo Town over the weekend said delay by Finance officials to pay government employees, including health workers led to the recent strike by health care workers in the country.

"While we frown on the approach of the health workers, we want to call on the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning or MFDP to be very proactive when it comes to paying the enumeration of not only health workers, but every civil servant and government employees", Newland underscored.

He said the Youth League is not in favor of the constant delay in payment of salary by officials of the Ministry of Finance, saying, "We don't want people to demonstrate or create unfavorable conditions that will threaten the stability of the state."

Newland noted that the argument of payroll scrutiny and harmonization is a good intent, but should not be the justification for salary delay, saying, "We further see the protest action by the health workers, and the response by the MFDP as a misstep, and we urge the Finance Minister to thread the path of prevention as oppose to cure.At the time Newland extends heartfelt sentiments to members of the national legislature for reduction in their salary, something he said, is in full support of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development and national recovery.

"This action is a manifestation of their commitment to bettering the lives of the underprivileged Liberian people, something that never happened in previous regime."

Meanwhile, Newland disclosed the CDC has suspended for time in definite partisan Varney Kromah, who allegedly received $US1, 200 from the political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress to incite some partisans against the CDC. He said such act is against the norms and by-laws of the ruling party.

He applauded President George Manneh Weah for exercising responsible leadership while at the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations recently when he instructed the Minister of Health Doctor Jallah to return home immediately and address the protesting health workers' grievances.

He added that the Youth League is strongly convinced the health workers had genuine case, but their approach in shutting down major health facilities was troublesome, and ignoring their oath to save lives is a disservice to the nation and its people.

