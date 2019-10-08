Liberia: 'Free Jestina Taylor Protesters' Detained

Police in Monrovia have charged and forwarded to Monrovia City Court four persons in connection with the Thursday, October 3, 2019 riot at the Catholic Hospital in Congo Town.

Defendants Mustapha Kromah, Richard Paye, Jerry Paye and Emmanuel Doeyou were arrested by officers of the Liberia National Police and charged with multiple offenses ranging from riot, obstructing highways, and other public passages, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

According to the LNP, the crimes violate chapter 17, sections 17. 1, 17.17, 17.3; chapter 14, section 14.20 and chapter 15, section 15.5 respectively of the penal law of Liberia and the alleged perpetrators are being reprimanded at the Monrovia Central Prison pending court trial.

It can be recalled, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 during the morning hours, angry crowd attempted to force their way into the catholic hospital compound with the intent of forcibly removing Madam Jestina Taylor from said hospital where she was undergoing medical treatment, but were denied entry.

This led to a riot between police officers and citizens who had gone to the health facility. The scene caused four police officers to sustain jury.

The defendants were arrested and charged by the police after they (defendants) refused to honored police negotiation to have the road blocks removed but refused, started singing anti government songs, throwing stones at police officers and obstructed high ways and public passengers, thus denying motorists and other road users the right to commute in and out the streets and high ways of Paynesville and Monrovia.

The defendants had since denied their involvement or taken part in the road block dispute being arrested on the riot scene.

The police charged sheet explained that when the protesters were denied entry into the hospital compound, they assembled at the intersection of old road and Catholic hospital where they illegally set up road blocks thereby preventing motorists and other road users' free passage and movement.

The charged sheet maintained that the road blocks were dismantled something that led to the subsequent arrest of these individuals.