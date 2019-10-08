Liberia: Rivercess Citizens Meet to Cement Relationship for Development in Their County

Some citizens from Rivercess have begun meeting to discuss some developmental issues relating to their county.

One of such meeting which is being described as 'successful' was held with Rivercess County leadership on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the office of Senator Dallas Gueh, at the Capitol building in Monrovia with Mr. Peter D Belleh CEO of ALKEBULAN FOUNDATION INC, an American base Company.

The discussion was center around the growth and development of the county with opportunities for citizens of the areas and the Country at large.

The Company is expected to provide technology including Information, Education, Mining, Roads, Trade and Tourism, Renewable Energy, Agriculture, Environmental Development and etc.

Mr. Peter D. Belleh said the headquarters of ALKEBULAN FOUNDATION INC, will be in Rivercess with a satellite station in Monrovia.

For his part, Senator Gueh assured Mr. Belleh that the company funds will be protected by the national and ECOWAS laws and the people of Rivercess will cooperate and assist in all directions for their dreams to come to reality.

Also speaking, Cestos City Mayor Madam Vickie N Beah who invited the Company said she was very excited because her dream was to establish a sister States, but has gone more than that.

The meeting according to the citizens will continue on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Monrovia to conclude on a date for Mr. Belleh and the delegates visit in Rivercess County.