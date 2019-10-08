Liberia: Alfalit Donates to Women Group

-As 2,000 Women of WIPNET To Benefit

Two thousand women from seven of Liberia's 15 counties have started benefiting from the annual donation of Alfalit Liberia. According to Mrs. Evelyn Kpadeh Seagbeh who heads the communication department of the institution, the donation is done by Alfalit Liberia with support from Alfalit International.

Speaking over the weekend during the distribution of the items to the women, Mrs. Seagbeh said the institution this year targeted 2,000 women of WIPNET from Bong, Lofa, Bomi, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Gbarpolu and Montserrado Counties.

Giving a background of the support of Alfalit Liberia to WIPNET, Mrs. Seagbeh indicated that it all started in 2008 when their institution saw the need to identify with those women who abandoned their activities only to seek the face of God on behalf of Liberia.

"Some of them here today are single mothers, others are widows who are focus on interceding for our country," she added.

The items that are being distributed included: 2,000 bags of rice, 333 cartons of vegetable oil, 83 cartons of beans, 100 cartons of vita or chicken -cube and 6 bundles of lappas.

During a brief program before the start of the distribution, Mr. Philip Kollie who is the Acting National Network Coordinator of the West African Network for Peace Building WANEP- Liberia praised Alfalit for identifying with the women in these difficult times.

"We are very happy for this donation," he added.

In an exuberance mood, some of the women were heard singing a song of happiness, they said "thanks to Alfalit for this rice because things are very hard this time".

Old lady Roseline Kollie praised the institution for identifying with them.

The women mostly elderly were seen joyfully being escorted by their children and grandchildren as they took their ration home.

Giving a breakdown of the distributions, the Alfalit communication boss said " this is how we are going to do the donation".

Fish Market Montserrado 228 228 456 228 114

Lakpazee Montserrado 98 98 196 98 49

Central Montserrado 21 21 42 21 10.5

Todee Montserrado 71 71 142 71 35.5

Peace Island Montserrado 80 80 160 80 40

Suehn Bomi 50 50 100 50 25

Tubmanburg Bomi 102 102 204 102 51

Gbarma Gbarpolu 85 85 170 85 42.5

Gboiyee Tarr Town Grand Bassa 71 71 142 71 35.5

Moncray Town Grand Bassa 47 47 94 47 23.5

Buchanan Grand Bassa 92 92 184 92 46

Kakata Margibi 63 63 126 63 31.5

Sanoyea Bong 73 73 146 73 36.5

Gbarnga Bong 154 154 308 154 77

Fuamah Bong 50 50 100 50 25

Suakoko Bong 82 82 164 82 41

Belefianai Bong 48 48 96 48 24

Forquelleh Bong 50 50 100 50 25

Malekie Bong 52 52 104 52 26

Palala Bong 50 50 100 50 25

Gahnmu Bong 60 60 120 60 30

Gbalatuah Bong 51 51 102 51 25.5

Waterside Bong 50 50 100 50 25

Salayea Lofa 59 59 118 59 29.5

Zorzor Lofa 99 99 198 99 49.5

Central Monrovia Montserrado 114 114 228 114 57

TOTAL in Pieces 2000 2000 4000 2000 1000

TOTAL in Cartoons 0 333 83 100