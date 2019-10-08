Liberia: Weah Urges Govt Officials to Faithfully Serve Public Interest

President George Manneh Weah says those appointed to positions of public trust must understand that they have unfailing obligations to serve the nation and its people diligently and faithfully.

President Weah reminded his appointees they were appointed not to serve him but to ensure that the wellbeing of the nation, as well as entire citizenry, is put foremost in all their undertakings.

He warned that if they fail to appreciate and execute their respective roles and functions towards the public good, there would be time that others could come in to serve in their stead.

The President, speaking at the Thanksgiving and Intercessory Service in his honor Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Georgia Patten Memorial United Methodist Church, also acknowledged God's blessings upon him and the nation.

He said he was optimistic that God would lead Liberia out of the current economic challenges because he and his Government are seriously and prayerfully working towards it.

"To God be the glory for His bountiful blessings upon me and the nation," President Weah said during the Thanksgiving Service organized in his honor for his safe return from the United Nations General Assembly and his 53rd birth anniversary.

President Weah is a longtime member of the Church.

"As he has blessed me over the years," the Liberian Chief Executive noted, "so I have to share some of the blessings with you."

"I say to God be the glory because He said in all things, we should thank him. The Psalmist says we should give him thanks for his unfailing love towards us. With God, all things are possible. For me, my blessings are too many to count."

The President informed the Congregation that with God standing by his side, no one can subdue or frustrate what is destined for him as President and the nation.

Rev. George Monboe, Senior Pastor of the Georgia Patten United Methodist Church, who delivered the Thanksgiving Service sermon, said it's God's purposed will that President Weah was elected to lead Liberia and that at His appointed time, Liberia will rise again.

Pastor Monboe called on President Weah to rise up to the occasion and surmount the odds facing him and the nation.

He warned those undermining the President and the government to beware of God's wrath.