Liberia: U.S. Congressional Delegation Visits Liberia Today

8 October 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

A Congressional delegation from the United States will visit Liberia today October 8 to 9, 2019. The U.S. legislators, traveling with the House Democracy Partnership ("HDP"), will be led by the HDP Chairman, Representative David Price of North Carolina.

The delegation also includes Representative Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Representative Barbara Lee of California, Representative Diana DeGette of Colorado, and Representative Alma Adams of North Carolina.

The mission of the U.S. House Democracy Partnership is to promote responsive, effective government and to strengthen democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies. Central to their work is peer-to-peer cooperation to build technical expertise in partner legislatures and enhance accountability, transparency, legislative independence, access to information, and government oversight.

According to a US Embassy release, the HDP initiated a legislative partnership with the Legislature of Liberia in July 2006 to deepen bilateral relations and foster collaboration between U.S. and Liberian legislators on issues common to both countries. The Speaker of the Liberian House of Representatives, the Honorable Bhofal Chambers, along with other members of the Liberian legislature, will host the U.S. delegation on Capitol Hill, where they will learn about Liberian legislative priorities and consult on legislative procedures and structures that enhance representative governance.

They will also meet with President George M. Weah and members of his Cabinet as well as civil society and non-governmental organizations. On Tuesday, October 8th at 4 p.m., the delegation will participate in a Community Media Forum that will be broadcast live on the U.S. Embassy's Facebook page. The Embassy has meanwhile called on all Liberians to join its event online. On the morning of Wednesday, October 9, members of the delegation will be interviewed live on ECOWAS radio.

