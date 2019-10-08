Tunisia: NDI and IRI Joint International Election Observation Mission Issue Preliminary Report

7 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) joint international Election Observation Mission issued, on Monday, short term and long-term recommendations.

Short term recommendations focused on four points, ensuring fair participation to all candidates, enabling all eligible candidates to campaign, allowing them fair access to the media and informing voters.

During a press conference held Monday in Tunis, one of the members of the observation mission Jeffrey England read out the recommendations meant to consolidate the election process.

The observation mission also called for reviewing the judicial system organizing electoral campaigns.

On the longer run, the mission called on members of the next parliament to reinstate the Constitutional Court as mandated under the Constitution and review the electoral framework, namely regulations related to campaign financing and candidacy eligibility.

Members of the mission laid emphasis on the parliamentary elections to consolidate Tunisia's democratic process.

President of the mission Andrew Natsios said that "Tunisia is the one shining example of democratic process in the region".

"Research shows that if there are four elections over a twelve to fourteen year period and a change of political parties at least twice, the chances for democracy to take root permanently are very high," he added.

Natsios underscored that the election process in Tunisia, which has been closely monitored over the past few weeks by the observation mission of NDI and IRI, was well administered

The mission is expected to issue its final report on the presidential and legislative elections in Tunisia by the end of the election process.

