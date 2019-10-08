South Africa: Scholars Groomed to Win Global ICT Competition

THE leading global information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices provide plans to register 10 000 South African tertiary students for the national phase of a global competition set for China next year.

This exercise is a brainchild of Huawei ahead of the company's prestigious annual Global ICT Competition.

Huawei South Africa wants to see a local team win the competition.

Tsholofelo Llale, the Huawei ICT Talent Development Manager, disclosed they had already registered 7 000 students from 20 South African universities and colleges.

The Huawei ICT Competition is one of the largest industry events in the world, with the last one attracting 80 000 students from across the world, including 28 000 from Sub-Saharan Africa.

It is aimed at driving the development of ICT talent for industry growth and digital transformation and is a crucial element of Huawei's talent ecosystem, which seeks to address the skills shortage in the sector.

Topics that will be covered in the competition include fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G mobile networks and big data.

To raise awareness of the competition, Huawei has conducted roadshows throughout South Africa at leading universities, public and private colleges and other tertiary institutions over the past few months.

Llale says students participated in these roadshows with utmost enthusiasm and energy.

Huawei encourages ICT students who want a shot at competing in China next year to register by October 20th.

Information can be found on the Huawei ICT Competition Southern Africa page or by emailing: Ictacademy27@huawei.com

In the next phase of the competition, students will write a preliminary exam (in the network or cloud track).

From there, the top 100 students will move onto the national final stage, where they will attend boot camp training in their selected fields and then write a lab exam.

At the national final, Huawei will select the top six students (two teams from two institutions) who will participate in the Sub-Saharan regional phase of the competition.

Llale said Huawei expert engineers would train these students help them prepare for the regional final in February 2020.

"Our goal is to ensure that they take the first prize in the regional final and represent Southern Africa in the international final in China in May 2020," Llale said.