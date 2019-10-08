Tanzania: AMREF's 'Africa Classic' Heals 12,000 Fistula Patients

THE annual Africa Classic cycling events have helped foot surgical bills to more than 10,000 local women, who have been suffering from Fistula related ailments.

That was said here recently by Amref Health Africa, Tanzania Resident Director, Dr Florence Temu , who organizes the Africa Classic Humanitarian Motorcycling event that races around Mount Kilimanjaro every year.

She said that more than 12,000 women, who have been suffering from fistula in the country, have been treated, as she thanks the annual cycling event known as 'Africa Classic.'

"We support a total of 41 Hospitals in Tanzania with medical equipment, surgical tools, training of staff and other health assistance," further said Dr Temu.

Amref Health also fights against Female Genital Mutilation and early marriage among young girls and ailments such as HIV-Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The organisation also works to support Reproductive Health and Youth Health.

In this year's 'Africa Classic event about 85 riders took part in competitions where the first batch competitors were going round Africa's highest peak for six days, covering 400 kilometers.

The second batch is currently registering in Netherlands and this will take off next week after the first team would have completed their circle. Last year the expedition raised 2.3 billion/-, where nearly 100 volunteers from the Netherlands took part with the aim of raising funds to foot health initiatives in East Africa.

Previously in 2017 the maiden African Classic venture did the same for health interventions in Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia, where 1.7 billion/-was raised to combat cases of Female Genital Mutilation.

Reached for a comment, Siha District Commissioner (DC), Onesmo Buswelo, while flagging off the event said: "This event not only helps to support health initiatives but also to promote tourism in the country and the government will always support it."

One of the riders, Sophia Roniyn, aged 22 and happened to be youngest said: "We are out on a mission to support health initiatives for especially young girls like myself here in Africa."

The Africa Classic benefits Amref in Africa, whose mission it is to break the cycle of poor health and poverty in the continent and specifically targets Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, HIV, Malaria and Tuberculosis, Water and Sanitation and Hygiene.

Amref is the largest African Health Organisation, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with presence in 35 countries.

According to Dr Temu, Amref has a vision to end lasting health change in Africa and build communities with the knowledge, skills and means to maintain their good health.

Its other mission is to reach out to more than 16,000 girls in Tanzania, Ethiopia and Kenya against the female genital mutilations in their midst and provide health skills to mothers before and after childbirth.