Ghana: GAUA Calls for Stakeholder Engagement in Education

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has called on government to engage stakeholders in education, particularly teachers to identify their challenges and concerns to jointly develop strategies and interventions to address them.

This they said, would attract and motivate prospective and talented innovative persons into the teaching profession for national growth.

A statement signed and issued by the President of GAUA, Mr Kwame Yeboah Junior yesterday, in Accra commended Government for the teacher education reforms taking place in Colleges of Education through Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) programme.

This, according to the statement had resulted in the introduction of Bachelor of Education programme in collaboration with five affiliated public universities.

The statement appreciated in particular teachers and other related staff in the educational sector who had tirelessly provided dedicated services, sometimes in a very remote part of the country.

"These have translated into the development of critical human resources for national development," the statement added.

It therefore congratulated all teachers in basic, secondary and tertiary levels of educational delivery in the country on the occasion of International Teachers Day.