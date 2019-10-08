Ghana: GAUA Calls for Stakeholder Engagement in Education

8 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has called on government to engage stakeholders in education, particularly teachers to identify their challenges and concerns to jointly develop strategies and interventions to address them.

This they said, would attract and motivate prospective and talented innovative persons into the teaching profession for national growth.

A statement signed and issued by the President of GAUA, Mr Kwame Yeboah Junior yesterday, in Accra commended Government for the teacher education reforms taking place in Colleges of Education through Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) programme.

This, according to the statement had resulted in the introduction of Bachelor of Education programme in collaboration with five affiliated public universities.

The statement appreciated in particular teachers and other related staff in the educational sector who had tirelessly provided dedicated services, sometimes in a very remote part of the country.

"These have translated into the development of critical human resources for national development," the statement added.

It therefore congratulated all teachers in basic, secondary and tertiary levels of educational delivery in the country on the occasion of International Teachers Day.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Education
West Africa
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.