Ghana/Kenya: Black Queens Coach Confident Ahead of Kenya Clash Today

8 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Queens of Ghana are set for a tricky Tokyo 2020 second leg qualifier in Nairobi against the female Harambee Stars.

Ghana arrived in Kenya yesterday ahead of the game today after failing to score in the first leg encounter played in Ghana on Friday.

Coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe is confident of qualifying for next year's competition despite the uncomfortable condition.

"If they have been able to pick a draw in Accra, we can also go there and win the game. I am confident we will beat them and qualify to the next round," she said before the team's departure.

The contingent that travelled for the tie includes Fafali Dumehasi, Gladys Amfobea, Ellen Coleman, Rita okyere, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong and Portia Boakye.

The rest are Priscilla Okyere, Evelyn Badu, Elizabeth Owusuaa, Anesthesia Aehiaa, Emestina Abamblla, Mavis Owusu, Grace Acheampong, Philicity Asuak and Azume Adams.

The Black Queens would have themselves to blame after creating several goal scoring chances and wasted all of them.

But Coach Quarcoo-Tagoe says with the kind of preparations they have had, the Queens would overcome the challenge because the pressure will in a way be on the Kenyans who would have to prevent the Ghanaians from scoring an away goal.

