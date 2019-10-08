Ghana: Pass WASSCE to Shame Critics

8 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has challenged the first batch of students of the Free Senior High School Policy to work extra hard to pass next year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to shame critics who are just waiting impatiently to condemn the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The cynics, the President noted are waiting for the poor results to say we told you so, urging the students to prove them wrong by passing excellently to give impetus to Free SHS policy.

The President was addressing students of Sunyani SHS at Sunyani in the Bono Region, to kick start his two-day working visit to the region.

President Akufo-Addo said the 21st century world today was a knowledge-based one and that efforts must be made to give equal opportunity for every Ghanaian child stressing that nobody knows where the next genius or president would come from in our country.

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said government would spend GH¢ 2.4 billion on the Free SHS this year and urged the students to study hard to justify the investment government was making on them.

He said before the Free SHS policy, school student population was 880,000 with 20 per cent attrition rate adding that for the past three years enrollment has reached 1.24 million in the country.

Nana Bofo Bene, Dwenemanhene and vice president of the Regional House of Chiefs earlier commended the President for development projects undertaken by his government upon assumption of power in the region.

He said projects in the area of health and education was impacting lives of the people.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.