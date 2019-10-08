South Africa: Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Myciti Bus in Cape Town

8 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A man has been seriously injured after being knocked down by a MyCiTi bus in Milnerton, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning, City traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman says.

He said the 20-year-old man was in a serious condition, with medics attending to him on the scene.

The bus lane and right lane had been obstructed in Marine Drive, after Greyton Road.

The accident happened just a few kilometres away from the spot where a 30-year-old school teacher was knocked down and killed by a MyCiTi bus in August.

Maretha van Dyk, a Grade 4 teacher at Riebeeckstrand Primary School in Melkbosstrand, was hit while she was helping her husband after he had car trouble.

She was also the older sister of rugby players Cobus and Jasper Wiese, who play for the Stormers and Cheetahs respectively, according to Netwerk24.

That accident happened on Otto du Plessis Drive near Sunset Beach.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

