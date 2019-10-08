Liberia: Ecobank Takes Step Against Cancer

The management and staff celebrates Ecobank Day with members of the Liberia Cancer Society

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, staff of Ecobank Liberia held a "Walk Against Cancer" as part of activities to mark this year's Ecobank Day 2019 celebration.

Eco-bank Day is a special day set aside every year by Eco-bank Group, for management and staff of the bank to undertake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that impact its immediate environment and people.

George Mensah-Asante, Ecobank Liberia Managing Director, said the choice of this year's theme "Take Step Against Cancer" was to further raise awareness on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), particularly the dreaded cancer, which is currently ravaging millions of people globally as early detection would help save many lives.

Asante, who quoted statistics from WHO, recalled that in 2016 about 37,000 deaths were recorded in Liberia, and 38 percent of these were as a result of NCD.

He said WHO has estimated that "each of us has almost 18 percent chances of dying prematurely from NCD between the ages of 30 and 70, but there are things each of us can do to lessen the likelihood of contracting NCD, we need to stop people from smoking, drinking alcohol."

Today, we have shown you our collective commitment to fight NCDs in Liberia. Let us all commit to creating the necessary awareness among Liberians on how to prevent them.

"It is important to save many lives if we all get ourselves involved," the Ecobank MD said.

Asante stated, "At Ecobank Liberia, we work to improve the lives of our customers and communities and our initiatives speak to the values that we have attached to ourselves.

"It is also a testament to the community spirit prevailing in the country that we are enjoying today with customers and international partners, as well as members of the communities for a group of diseases that affect us."

Further, Asante noted that this years' Ecobank day supports the fight against NCD. These include diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (heart attacks and stroke), all cancers, respiratory diseases (such as asthma), diabetes, mental and neurological health conditions (including depression and dementia).

Dana Van Ee, president of Liberia Cancer Society (LCS), lauded the management of Ecobank for initiating such an event that will enlighten the minds of people on the prevention of NCDs.

Madam Van Ee told the gathering that the fight against NCDs is a collective effort, adding that the message of the LCS, is very clear. "Let's cancel cancer" because creating the awareness and making available the knowledge to help people who are dealing with cancer is key.

She disclosed that LCS is expected to host a program in honor of survivors, and to remember loved ones. She said the event will take place on November 9, 2019 at the Royal Grand Hotel, Sinkor.

"Come and stand with someone who is now in battle with cancer, as well as support awareness and the fight against cancer, the program will also include an evening of musical magnificence," she stated.

Meanwhile, the Cancer Society was established in 1977 and is Liberia's first cancer organization to conduct free screening for men and women, and this year the organization has strained over 200 persons.