Liberia: NHA, Partners Host 3-Day Housing Forum

8 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

As President George Weah feels passionate in addressing the housing situation in the country, he has mandated the National Housing Authority (NHA) to work along-side technical and financial partners to make sure that there are some reliefs in the shortest possible time for the people of Liberia.

In fulfillment of that pledge, the NHA, in partnership with Farafina Investment Group Incorporated, is organizing a 3-day housing forum beginning Wednesday, October 9 to 11, 2019 at a resort in Monrovia to support the efficient delivery of commercial real estate, and affordable housing through a Private Public Partnership arrangement with funding entities, Technical and Financial partners to construct affordable and well-planned communities for the Liberian people.

The disclosure was made on Monday, October 7, 2019, by Cecelia Cuffy Brown, NHA managing director, who said the entity has entered negotiations with technical and financial partners, banking institutions, donor partners and construction companies to encourage the aforementioned for a possible partnership arrangement with the NHA to diversify their portfolio by venturing into the construction of well planned communities so that their profits will not be transferred into foreign markets.

Madame Brown said the forum will give both the technical and financial partners, banking institutions, donor partners, and other players in the housing sector, a clearer understanding in providing affordable housing units with a planned community under the Pro-poor Agenda.

Accordingly, a list of invitees for the opening session include the chief patron, President Weah, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, members of the 54th Legislature and an array of government officials, as well as partners, including diaspora community, investment companies, ministries and agencies, construction companies and building materials stores.

