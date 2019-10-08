Liberia: Hungary Commits U.S.$50 Million Grant to Liberia's Development

8 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

-Promises 10 fully funded scholarships annually

The Government of Hungary has committed to providing a US$50 Million Grant to the Government of Liberia (GoL) with additional plans of signing cooperation agreements in several sectors.

The commitment was expressed on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where Liberia's Foreign Minister, Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, signed the scholarship agreement on behalf of the Government, while Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, signed on behalf of his country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the US$50 million grant will be directed towards supporting developments in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Sector, as well as the energy and water sectors.

The Hungarian government has also committed to providing ten scholarships annually to Liberia beginning September 2020, as part of efforts to assist the Government of Liberia with building the human resource capacity of its citizens abroad.

The scholarship is expected to be a 100% fully founded scholarship, as no fees will be required of benefiting students.

The release added that the Hungarian government is expected to also provide technical and capacity building support in the fisheries sectors and will also initiate other programs aimed at stimulating growth that would further boost the sector.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia has been requested by her Hungarian counterpart to open a full Consulate in Budapest, Hungary, so as to further strengthen the already cordial bilateral relations subsisting between the two countries.

Also on the sidelines of the 74th session of UNGA in New York, the Government of Liberia and Iceland signed an Air Service Agreement for the purpose of establishing international air service between and beyond their respective territories.

Minister Findley signed on behalf of the Liberian government, while Mr. Guolaugue por Poroarson, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland, signed on behalf of his country.

The agreement is a desire by both countries to promote an international aviation system and to ensure the highest degree of safety and security in international air services and to reaffirm their grave concern about threats against the security of aircrafts which jeopardize the safety of persons or property.

The agreement will also serve to facilitate the expansion of international air service opportunities.

Liberia and Iceland are parties to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, opened for signature at Chicago on December 7, 1944.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Sustainable Development
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.