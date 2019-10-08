Liberia: U.S. Congress Bipartisan Committee in Town

... Holds Discussion with Legislature

A Congressional delegation from the United States has arrived in Monrovia. The U.S. legislators, traveling with the House Democracy Partnership ("HDP"), will be led by the HDP Chairman, Representative David Price of North Carolina. The delegation also includes Representative Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Representative Barbara Lee of California, Representative Diana DeGette of Colorado, and Representative Alma Adams of North Carolina.

The mission of the U.S. HDP is to promote responsive, effective government and to strengthen democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies. Central to their work is peer-to-peer cooperation to build technical expertise in partner legislatures and enhance accountability, transparency, legislative independence, access to information, and government oversight.

The HDP initiated a legislative partnership with the Legislature of Liberia in July 2006 to deepen bilateral relations and foster collaboration between U.S. and Liberian legislators on issues common to both countries.

The Speaker of the Liberian House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers, along with other members of the legislature, will host the U.S. delegation on Capitol Hill, where they will learn about Liberian legislative priorities, and consult on legislative procedures and structures that enhance representative governance.

They will also meet with President George Weah and members of his Cabinet, as well as civil society and non-governmental organizations.

On Tuesday, October 8 at 4 p.m., the delegation will participate in a Community Media Forum that will be broadcast live on the U.S. Embassy's Facebook page. On Wednesday, October 9, members of the delegation will be interviewed live on ECOWAS Radio.

The delegation includes Chairman Price and his wife, Lisa Price, Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Mrs. Christie Mullin, Congresswoman Dina Titus, Dr. Thomas Wright (Spouse), Congresswomen Barbara Lee, Diana DeGette, Alma Adams, Congressman Andre Carson and the Chief Clerk, Cheryl Johnson.

Others are House Parliamentarian Tom Wickham, Director of Legislative Operations for the Majority Leader Shuwanza Goff, HDP Executive Director Derek Luyten, Justin Wein, PSM, HDP Majority, Appropriations Committee; Madam Julie Nickson, HDP Executive Director, Appropriations Committee, Nils Mueller, USAID Detailee to HDP, Colonel John H. Scherner, MD FCCP, Attending Physician (Congressman Price escort) and Sergeant Christian Cepeda, Military Liaison (Congressman Price escort).

Established by the US House of Representatives in 2005, the HDP is comprised of 20 members from the Democratic and Republican parties. It uses peer-to-peer exchange programs, training seminars for members and staffs, and targeted material assistance to build capacity in key areas, such as legislative oversight, budget analysis, committee operations, constituent relations, and library and research services.

Its singular focus is on the legislative branch of government, and its ability to bring together American legislators and their peers from around the world have made the commission a valuable forum for strengthening democratic institutions and deepening bilateral relations.

The current leaders and members of the HDP are of the 116th Congress with the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointing 11 Democratic Members, while the nine Republican members were appointed by Minority leader McCarthy.

Those appointed by Speaker Pelosi are Representatives David Price, North Carolina (Chair), Susan Davis, California; Gwen Moore, Wisconsin; Dina Titus, Nevada; Gerry Connolly, Virginia; and Ted Lieu, California.

Others include Representative Norma Torres, California; Robin Kelly, Illinois; Terri Sewell, Alabama; Diana DeGette, Colorado and Barbara Lee, California.

Minority Leader McCarthy appointed Representatives Vern Buchanan, Florida (Co-Chair); Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska; Mike Conaway, Texas; Adrian Smith, Nebraska; Steve Womack, Arkansas; Bill Flores, Texas, Jackie Walorski, Indiana; Tom Rice, South Carolina, and Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma.