Liberia/Cameroon: Amputee Afcon - Liberia Close in On Semi-Finals, Defeat Cameroon 2-0

8 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Liberia's amputee national football team are close to entering the semifinals stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for Amputee Football after a 2-0 win against debutantes Cameroon on Monday, October 7, at the Nac Benguela Stadium in Angola.

The victory put Liberia in the third position among the six teams participating in the continental tournament after two wins and two defeats out of four games played so far.

Liberia's fate to play in the semi-finals will be decided when they face Sierra Leone today, October 8, in the early kickoff.

The Liberian team are third on the log with six points and will need just a draw against Sierra Leone. On the other hand, Sierra Leone are in the fourth position with four points and must collect all three points against Liberia today if they ought to progress to the last four.

Liberia had a bad start in the tournament after they lost 1-0 against Nigeria in their opening match but later recovered with a 2-0 win against Tanzania on Saturday, October 5.

They suffered their worst defeat so far against world champions Angola after conceding a 5-0 defeat on Sunday.

Nigeria, undefeated in four games, and host nation Angola are already through to the semifinals.

Six teams, including Liberia, host and world champions Angola, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania are participating in this year's Amputee AFCON championship.

The Liberian are the defending champions. They have won the last three out of four editions.

Standing

Nigeria- 4 games- 10 points

Angola- 4 games - 10 points

Liberia- 4 games - 6 points

Sierra Leone - 4 games - 4 points

Tanzania - 4 games - 4 points

Cameroon - 4 games - 0 point

Today's Fixtures

Sierra Leone VS Liberia

Cameron VS Tanzania

Nigeria VS Angola

