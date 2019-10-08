North Africa: Tunisia Successful Model of Democracy in North Africa and Middle East (Castaldo)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed met, on Monday in Dar Dhiafa, with Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), Fabio Massimo Castaldo, who was accompanied by members of the delegation.

In a statement to the media, Castaldo commended the success of Sunday's parliamentary elections, saying that the media and election campaign officials complied with the required rules.

"Most observers agreed that the electoral process was going well," he said, highlighting the various points for improvement and reorganisation, including the issue of party financing.

Castaldo pointed out that the meeting was constructive and provided an important opportunity to highlight the deep relations between Tunisia and the European Union, especially as Tunisia is considered an essential and strategic partner and a successful model of democracy in the North African and Middle East region.

Besides, the Chief Observer of the EU EOM voiced the wish to establish better cooperation with Tunisia.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the regional situation, particularly in Libya, and its repercussions on Tunisia and the EU. It was also an occasion to examine the economic and social challenges facing Tunisia as well as the expectations of Tunisian youth.

The delegation accompanying the Chief Observer of the EU EOM included three Members of the European Parliament.