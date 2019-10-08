Rwanda: Cross-Border Businesses Tipped on Ebola Prevention Mechanisms

Members of the business community involved in cross-border trade between Rwanda and DR Congo have been urged to integrate Ebola prevention mechanisms in their daily business.

Statistics indicate that a growth in trade between the two countries with most of it being via land borders.

Central Bank figures show that Rwanda exported goods worth $456.8 million in 2018 to DR Congo against imports worth $11.2 million.

Clement Mwongereza, the President of Joint Action Development Forum (JADF) in Rubavu District urged business people to embrace Ebola prevention mechanisms while crossing the border to DRC where Ebola cases have been reported.

At least 15 districts in Rwanda have been identified as at risk as they neighbor the country.

The numbers of people who have died in the current Ebola outbreak in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has reached over 2,000 by 30th August 2019.

The epidemic outbreak affected movement of businesses crossing Rwanda-DRC border when Ebola cases were recorded in Goma town but trade resumed thanks to joint prevention measures by government of Rwanda and DRC.

"Business people crossing the border should always put into practice hygiene habits whenever they come from Rwanda to DRC or from DRC to Rwanda," he said.

He was speaking in a campaign against Ebola last week by Rubavu District.

As part rapid hygiene and sanitation response mechanism, businesses are expected to observe preventive measures since Ebola outbreak would hinder cross border businesses.

"Some goods we import from Congo are available in Rwanda while others must be imported. Businesses from DRC also need to import goods from Rwanda. That is why we are in joint operation to prevent Ebola spreading by enabling those that cross the border every day stay safe," he said.

Normality has since resume in regard to the movement of people and goods facilitated by mechanisms such as the setup of washing hand and test facilities, Mwongereza said.

At least 576 hygiene facilities to curb Ebola have been set up.

Francois Nsengimana, Projects Administrator for Salvation Army said that preventing Ebola should primarily focus on businesses that are involved in cross border trade.

"We urge them to prevent Ebola from spreading. It is simply done through hygiene and sanitation habits," he said.

Hygiene facilities were also distributed in public places such as restaurants, public buildings with aim to increase handwashing.

Asinatha Uwineza, a businesswoman who exports engine lubricants and oil from Ricinus Plant told Business Times that after Ebola epidemic outbreak in Congo, she has been considering expanding her market within the country.

"When you want to cross the border, you get tested and if they detect fever symptoms, they thoroughly scrutinize you. We have also to wash hands to avoid spread through direct contact but its best to avoid any body contact,"

I used to export 20 litres of lubricants per week, but since the outbreak, I am not traveling as much and have been seeking to expand to other areas within Rwanda country," she said.

Issa Mwiseneza, who is involved in trade logistics facilitating importers and exporters at the border said: "While some people overlook the measures to prevent Ebola, in our business, we have since taken to use gloves and disinfectant since we meet many people every day," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that washing hands facilities such as buckets and soaps are provided at the business places.

World Health Organization assessment report indicates financial requirement for the national preparedness plan is $14.6 million for Ebola preparedness in Rwanda between July and December 2019.

However, the report says this plan did not include the cost of implementing the road map for cross border collaboration between Rwanda and DRC that was developed after the launch of the plan.

The report indicates that since Rwanda shares a border with North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, the risk of 'importation' of the Ebola virus from the DRC to Rwanda remains high and is related to "free movement of people and goods across the borders."