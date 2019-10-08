Nigeria: Governor Sacks Aide Over Facebook Post

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has fired an official over a post he made on Facebook while congratulating the wife of the Deputy Governor on her birthday.

The aide, Augustine Pelemo, is Mr Akeredolu's Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Office of the Deputy Governor.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information, Donald Ojogo, said the governor had directed Mr Pelemo to cease to function forthwith.

"This directive is with immediate effect; and it underscores the need to instill sanity and nip in the bud, divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the administration led by the Governor," the statement read.

"While wishing him well in his future endeavours, Mr Governor further directs Pelemo to hand over every government property in his possession to the Deputy Chief of Staff without further delay."

Controversial sack

Although the statement did not mention the actual reasons for Mr Pelemo's sack, facts emerged on Monday that the aide who works directly with the Deputy Governor, Ayoola Ajayi, now Acting Governor, was fired after referring to the wife of the Deputy Governor, Ajewole Agboola Ajayi, as "Acting First Lady" on Sunday on a post on Facebook.

Mr Akeredolu is currently on his annual leave and had handed over to his deputy, Mr Ajayi.

Mr Pelemo is yet to react to his disengagement.

But the deputy governor under whose office he worked, has reacted to the sack.

It said the governor had the powers to fire any of the SAs.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Tope Okeowo, said the Deputy Governor was aware of the sack of Mr Pelemo.

The Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN who has the power to hire all his aides including that of his Deputy, also has the power to sack them. That of Pelemo is not an exception," the statement read.

"Hon Ajayi wishes Pelemo well in his future political and other endeavours."

There has been a recent squabble within the cabinet over the loyalty of Mr Ajayi as the 2020 governorship election draws near.

Rumours thickened that the deputy governor was planning to run against his principal in the coming contest, creating anxiety in the state government and with the ruling All Progressives Congress.

But the deputy, who is currently running the affairs in acting capacity, has come out to debunk the allegations.

The "Acting First Lady" post is drawing flaks from the government on the strength of the already heightened fears of disloyalty within the corridors of state power.