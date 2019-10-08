Uganda: 27-Year-Old Man Accused of Defiling, Infecting 16-Year-Old Girl With HIV

A 27-year-old man was on Monday arraigned before High Court in Kampala and charged with aggravated defilement of a 16-year-old girl and infecting her with HIV/AIDS.

Moses Edeu who is currently out on bail appeared before Justice Jane Frances Abodo who read to him the offences he allegedly committed. Edeu pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Prosecution led by Ms Lillian Nandaula contends that Edeu committed the offences on September 9, 2019 in Kiwatule central zone, Nakawa Division in Kampala.

Court heard that the accused person being the immediate neighbour to the victim's parents, took advantage of the parents' absence and defiled the girl.

Ms Nandaula told court that she has evidence implicating Edeu of defiling the young girl well knowing that he was HIV positive.

Justice Abodo adjourned the matter to October 10, 2019 for hearing of the case.