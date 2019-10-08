Mauritius: "I Am a Mauritian Biologist" Social Media Campaign Launched

8 October 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A Social Media Campaign entitled "I am a Mauritian Biologist - When Mauritian Biologists Inspire through Social Media" was launched, yesterday, by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, at the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre (RGSC) in Bell Village. The Chairperson of the RGSC Trust Fund, Dr Naugah, and other personalities were present at the launching ceremony.

The campaign, organised by the RGSC and supported by the Royal Society of Biology (UK), in the context of the celebration of Biology Week 2019 from 05 to 13 October 2019, is a means to reach out to young people and the community at large and aims at promoting careers related to biosciences among young people as well as bridging the gap between scientists and the public. It further aims at highlighting the contributions of Mauritians in Science and Technology and promote Mauritian role models in Science.

In her address, the Education Minister highlighted the urgency of promoting Biology given the relatively low level of intake of Biology as a subject at School Certificate and Higher School Certificate (HSC) levels among Mauritian students as compared to other subjects. The 2018 intake for Biology at HSC level, according to her, only amounts to some 1.5% of total intake, despite the fact that studying Biology opens a lot of doors in the world of work.

Minister Dookun-Luchoomun also emphasised that Mauritian scientists and students working in the biosciences from all over the world will be invited to post about their profession on social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This, she said, will be an opportunity for the public to learn about work conducted by Mauritian scientists and interact with them on social media.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.