Mauritius: "I Am a Mauritian Biologist" Social Media Campaign Launched

press release

A Social Media Campaign entitled "I am a Mauritian Biologist - When Mauritian Biologists Inspire through Social Media" was launched, yesterday, by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, at the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre (RGSC) in Bell Village. The Chairperson of the RGSC Trust Fund, Dr Naugah, and other personalities were present at the launching ceremony.

The campaign, organised by the RGSC and supported by the Royal Society of Biology (UK), in the context of the celebration of Biology Week 2019 from 05 to 13 October 2019, is a means to reach out to young people and the community at large and aims at promoting careers related to biosciences among young people as well as bridging the gap between scientists and the public. It further aims at highlighting the contributions of Mauritians in Science and Technology and promote Mauritian role models in Science.

In her address, the Education Minister highlighted the urgency of promoting Biology given the relatively low level of intake of Biology as a subject at School Certificate and Higher School Certificate (HSC) levels among Mauritian students as compared to other subjects. The 2018 intake for Biology at HSC level, according to her, only amounts to some 1.5% of total intake, despite the fact that studying Biology opens a lot of doors in the world of work.

Minister Dookun-Luchoomun also emphasised that Mauritian scientists and students working in the biosciences from all over the world will be invited to post about their profession on social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This, she said, will be an opportunity for the public to learn about work conducted by Mauritian scientists and interact with them on social media.