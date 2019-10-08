Mauritius: Commonwealth Advisory Body On Sport Annual Meeting 2019

press release

The Commonwealth Advisory Body on Sport (CABOS) Annual Meeting 2019, aiming to develop recommendations on focus areas and objectives for the 10th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting, opened yesterday, at the Hennessy Park Hotel, in Ebène.

The Annual Meeting, hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports is being held from 07 to 09 October 2019. Some 20 foreign delegates and 20 local representatives are participating.

The objectives of this meeting are to formulate a strategy to scale the implementation and use of the model indicators on sports, physical activity and the Sustainable Development Goals. It will also endorse proposed data collection tools and develop a data collection plan to map sport integrity vulnerabilities and capabilities across the Commonwealth.

The meeting aims at finalising the zero draft of a Commonwealth consensus statement on promoting human rights in and through sport. It will also seek to identify new and emerging priority areas for Commonwealth sport policy cooperation.

CABOS

The CABOS is an independent body providing advice on sport policy issues, particularly as it relates to Sport for Development and Peace (SDP), and protecting the integrity of sport. CABOS reports to the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meetings and, through the Commonwealth Secretariat, to member governments and key stakeholders.

Based on a request of the 9th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting, the CABOS is advancing a project to survey the diversity of challenges, vulnerable and capacity to respond to critical sport integrity issues across the Commonwealth.