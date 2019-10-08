Somalia: Germany Announces Additional U.S.$73 Million in Aid to Somalia

Germany said Monday it will provide an additional $73 million in financial aid to Somalia as it vowed to boost bilateral ties.

Ambassador Annett Gunther made the announcement while hosting a celebration in Mogadishu to mark German Unity Day attended by Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.

"To support Somalia on its path, Germany is increasing its support in its development cooperation by $73 million over the next two years," said Gunther.

"This increase, as was jointly agreed, will foster inclusive growth, skills development (through technical and vocational education and training) and urban infrastructure. Furthermore, Germany is engaging with a higher priority in rural development, agriculture and water management."

Also present at the event was the Speaker of the Upper House, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Isse Awad and other members of the Somali government.

Gunther noted that the substantial support by the German government honors the progress made by the Somali people.

"It aims to support maintaining the positive trajectory Somalia has taken in recent years," she added.

The event, which took place at the European Union Diplomatic Compound, commemorated the 29th anniversary of the reunification of Germany on Oct. 3, 1990.