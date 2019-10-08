Tanzania: Miss Universe Tanzania 2019 Date Set

8 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Seif Kabelele

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's representative to the 2019 Miss Universe World Pageant will be known this Saturday, October 12, organizers have announced.

According to franchise holder, Maria Sarungi, some 10 finalists drawn from Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha and Dodoma will contest for the country's crown at a function to be held at the Seacliff hotel, Dar es Salaam.

The Miss Universe Organization is yet to announce the country where the global event will be held at the end of the year.

The finalists include, Sarafina Wasley, Prisca Richard, Lilian Mlorere, Elverenta Reuben, Shubila Stanton and Glory Gideon, all from Dar es Salaam, Laura James and Precious Lyimo from Arusha, Mary Mponya from Dodoma and Rachel Robert from Mwanza.

Ms Sarungi of Compass Communications told The Citizen that it was all system go as the city looks forward to the finals.

"Our focus is to ensure we vote for the best contestant who will represent the country well internationally," said Sarungi.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

