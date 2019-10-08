South Africa: Mossel Bay Teen Bludgeoned to Death for Her Branded Shoes

8 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Two Mossel Bay teenagers have been murdered in as many days in the Southern Cape town - one after being bludgeoned with a pickaxe handle reportedly for her branded shoes, the other in a school stabbing.

Michaela Booysen, 17, was killed on Sunday morning. She was struck on the head after being accosted while walking home with her boyfriend in Dywilli Street, Asla Park, at about 02:40, police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

She died on the scene.

According to the SABC, she had been robbed of her branded shoes.

On Monday, Khuselo Ndanda, 16, was stabbed at Hillcrest Secondary School during breaktime, allegedly by three of his schoolmates.

Pojie confirmed that the teen had been declared dead on arrival at hospital after sustaining multiple knife wounds to his upper body.

By 20:00 that night, all three suspects had been arrested. They are understood to be in Grades 10-12.

Western Cape Department of Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said pupils and teachers who witnessed the stabbing were "understandably traumatised" and had received counselling.

"We will continue to provide support [on Tuesday] and are working with the authorities in terms of their investigation," she said.

Booysen was also a former pupil at Hillcrest Secondary.

According to Hammond, she had attended the school "previously in the first half of the year".

Reverend Russell Claassen, chairperson of the school governing body, in a statement said it was "shocked to the core" that a pupil had "lost his life at the hand of fellow learners".

"This was a very unfortunate development and happened unexpectedly and without warning. No educator at the school foresaw this," he said.

"Hillcrest, like any other school, was erected with the primary aim to teach, learn and enhance research. It is a place where the minds of children are developed for a greater world after school years. We reject and condemn violence in our schools and places of instruction."

Mossel Bay mayor Harry Levendal condemned the attacks as "dastardly deeds by criminal elements", urging authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

