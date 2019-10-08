South Africa: State Capture Inquiry - 'I Am Not Corrupt' - Duduzane Zuma

The son of South Africa's former president, Duduzane Zuma, wants members of the public to know that he is not corrupt, despite narratives that paint him as the face of corruption.

"I am looked at as a criminal, a face of corruption, a guy that has plundered trillions out of the country which is not true.

"I am not corrupt. I just want to make that clear. If you see me in the streets, just know that I am not that person," he said in testimony to the commission on Tuesday.

He made the comments after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas testified that Zuma drove him to the Guptas' Saxonwold compound where he was allegedly offered R600m to take up the finance minister post.

But the former president's son told the commission on Monday that serious rumours prompted him to facilitate a meeting between Jonas and businessman Fana Hlongwane.

Rumours

Zuma claimed in an affidavit there were rumours that Hlongwane, a controversial figure linked to arms deal corruption claims, had blackmailed Jonas, News24 reported.

Zuma testified on Tuesday that the perception that he was corrupt was not the only consequence he suffered as a result of Jonas' claims. There were also legal and political consequences.

"I think there are three levels to this scenario that need to be satisfied - political, legal and perception," he said.

"Secondly, there is the legal perspective which is one of the reasons I am sitting here today. I have had to walk in and out of courtrooms. I have had to face all sorts of charges," Zuma said.

Jonas' claims led the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge Zuma with corruption, but the charges were provisionally withdrawn in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg in January.

In July, Zuma was found not guilty of the charge of culpable homicide in the Randburg Magistrates' Court. He was on trial after Phumzile Dube died in February 2014, when his car crashed into a taxi in which she had been travelling. The case was taken to court by lobby group AfriForum.

Zuma said he was caught in a political storm.

"We would all be fooling ourselves to think that there isn't political play. If you look at how the issues have come to the fore, what has happened to either side of the political landscape. I am unfortunately caught in a political storm," he said.

The 35-year-old businessman also assured the commission that he was willing to co-operate with its investigations.

"I have been here three times before. This is now my fourth time. I hope to never see Mr Zondo again, but I have complied and I will comply with the commission," he said.

The inquiry continues.

Source: News24