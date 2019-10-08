South Africa: State Capture Inquiry - 'I Am Not Corrupt' - Duduzane Zuma

Photo: allafrica.com
Top: Journalists and officials at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. Bottom-left: Hawks unit vehicles. Bottom-right: Duduzane Zuma.
8 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The son of South Africa's former president, Duduzane Zuma, wants members of the public to know that he is not corrupt, despite narratives that paint him as the face of corruption.

"I am looked at as a criminal, a face of corruption, a guy that has plundered trillions out of the country which is not true.

"I am not corrupt. I just want to make that clear. If you see me in the streets, just know that I am not that person," he said in testimony to the commission on Tuesday.

He made the comments after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas testified that Zuma drove him to the Guptas' Saxonwold compound where he was allegedly offered R600m to take up the finance minister post.

But the former president's son told the commission on Monday that serious rumours prompted him to facilitate a meeting between Jonas and businessman Fana Hlongwane.

Rumours

Zuma claimed in an affidavit there were rumours that Hlongwane, a controversial figure linked to arms deal corruption claims, had blackmailed Jonas, News24 reported.

Zuma testified on Tuesday that the perception that he was corrupt was not the only consequence he suffered as a result of Jonas' claims. There were also legal and political consequences.

"I think there are three levels to this scenario that need to be satisfied - political, legal and perception," he said.

"Secondly, there is the legal perspective which is one of the reasons I am sitting here today. I have had to walk in and out of courtrooms. I have had to face all sorts of charges," Zuma said.

Jonas' claims led the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge Zuma with corruption, but the charges were provisionally withdrawn in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg in January.

In July, Zuma was found not guilty of the charge of culpable homicide in the Randburg Magistrates' Court. He was on trial after Phumzile Dube died in February 2014, when his car crashed into a taxi in which she had been travelling. The case was taken to court by lobby group AfriForum.

Zuma said he was caught in a political storm.

"We would all be fooling ourselves to think that there isn't political play. If you look at how the issues have come to the fore, what has happened to either side of the political landscape. I am unfortunately caught in a political storm," he said.

The 35-year-old businessman also assured the commission that he was willing to co-operate with its investigations.

"I have been here three times before. This is now my fourth time. I hope to never see Mr Zondo again, but I have complied and I will comply with the commission," he said.

The inquiry continues.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Former President Zuma's Son Faces South Africa's Zondo Commission
Journalist Rejects Claims She Was Paid by Crime Intelligence
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Gupta-Linked Farm in Spotlight at South African Corruption Probe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.