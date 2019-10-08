South Africa: SAPS Provincial Management Briefs MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison Prior to the Release of the Crime Statistics

8 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Today , 08 October 2019 , the Northern Cape SAPS Provincial Management led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for the Crime Detection, Maj Gen Koliswa Otola, Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Vispol, Maj Gen Phiwe Mnguni, Deputy Provincial Commissioner for the Asset Management, Maj Gen Japie Riet, Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Management Intervention, Maj Gen Jenny Fourie , Maj Gen Joey Kers, Provincial Head , Crime Intelligence and Provincial heads are currently briefing the MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison , Ms Nontobeko Vilakazi , the HOD, Mr Moeketsi Dichaba, the HOM, Ms June Grey and managers from the Ministry.

This briefing session is to determine the state of readiness of SAPS and the Ministry for Transport, Safety and Liaison prior to the release of the 2018/2019 Crime Statistics by the Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr Zamani Saul tomorrow, and 09 October 2019.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

