Nigeria: N19.4 Billion Corruption Trial of Dasuki, Bafarawa, Others Continues

8 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Halimah Yahaya

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Tuesday fixed December 11 to hear a Motion on Notice filed by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, in the corruption trial of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, and Bashir Yuguda.

Both men are accused of misappropriating N19.4 billion arms funds.

The EFCC had charged Messrs Dasuki (first defendant) and Yuguda (second defendant) alongside former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa (third defendant); his son, Sagir (fourth defendant) and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited (fifth defendant).

They were charged on 25 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds to the tune N19.4 billion.

During the court session on Tuesday, the EFCC lawyer, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, told the court that the matter was for hearing and they were ready with their witness.

"We are ready with our witness but still with the second defendant absent in court, we cannot go on.

On the last adjourned date, the court said the lead counsel to the second defendant to look into the letter sent by the State Security Service

"This morning, the second defendant served us a counter affidavit with respect to the motion we filed.

"We have looked at the counter affidavit and there would be a need for a further and better affidavit and reply on point of law. In view of that, we would apply for a short date to file a further and better affidavit and reply on point of law.

Responding, the first defendant's counsel, M. Ayodele, said they have not been served the said motion.

"We are part and parcel of this case and we deserve to be served

"I urge my lord to urge the prosecution to serve, so we can see if we would also reply," Mr Ayodele added.

The second defendant's lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, did not object to the application for an adjournment.

The counsel to the third and fourth defendant, Joshua Olatoke, said, "We have no objection to the application for an adjournment but we are opposed to adjourning the matter till next week."

Mr Olatoke said he had gone through the contents of the motion and there would be a need for him to reply "because we would be affected."

The fifth defendant's counsel, P. A. Abah, said that he would also not oppose the request for adjournment but would be asking for an extension so that processes would be properly served.

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf adjourned the matter to December 11 for the hearing of the application.

