South Africa: Three Suspects Are Appearing for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

press release

Three suspects appeared yesterday in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court for possession of unlicensed firearms, following their arrest over the weekend.

In the first incident, a 23-year-old suspect was arrested on 4 October 2019, police officers acted on crime intelligence driven information about the man in possession of an unlicensed firearm at Malandela road. Upon searching him, a .38 Revolver with erased serial numbers and six rounds of ammunition was found in his possession and he was arrested.

In another operation on Saturday 5 October 2019 , two suspects 36 and 45, members were conducting a stop and search along Queen Nandi Drive where they recovered a pistol with erased serial numbers, meanwhile another 45-year-old man was nabbed with an unlicensed firearm next to Cross road Taxi rank.