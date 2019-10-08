South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for Selling Copper Cables

press release

A 50-year-old man was arrested by members of Upington Border Police on Monday, 7 October 2019, for being in possession of suspected stolen copper wire. This came after the police were alerted about a man attempting to sell copper cables at one of the scrap metal dealerships in the vicinity of Rosedale.

They quickly responded to the information and upon arrival they found the suspect with copper wire with an estimated street value of R17 134-00, which he could not provide proof or an explanation for where he got them. The exhibit was confiscated and the investigation continues.

The suspect will soon appear before the Magistrate court in Upington.