South Africa: Treasury Appoints Spokesperson

7 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Ministry of Finance (Minister Tito Mboweni and Deputy Minister Dr David Masondo) wishes to announce the appointment of a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance. Ms Mashudu Masutha-Rammutle assumes her duties from 7 October 2019.

Minister Mboweni has expressed gratitude that Ms Masutha-Rammutle has joined the Ministry and noted that she will work together with the National Treasury's Communications unit and other entities reporting to the Minister of Finance.

Ms Masutha-Rammutle has experience as a business journalist. Her career in financial journalism began at CNBC Africa in 2009 as a business news reporter, producer and anchor. In 2013 she joined Primedia Broadcasting as the 702 Business Anchor, and also worked as an assistant producer for The Money Show and the Midday Report. She was also part of the Eye Witness News team until March 2019.

Ms Masutha-Rammutle then joined FNB Wealth and Investments as the Head of Investor Education. Her responsibilities included encouraging clients and potential clients to save and invest. She holds a Bcom Economics and Econometrics Degree and Honours in International Trade with the University of Johannesburg.

Before joining the world of news and banking, Ms Masutha-Rammutle spent some time as an economic analyst with consulting firm Econometrix.

Her contact details are: Mashudu.Masutha@treasury.gov.za and 081 030 8736.

