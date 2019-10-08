South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Chairs Presidential Economic Advisory Council Meeting, 9 Oct

8 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Wednesday 09 October 2019, chair the first meeting of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

The President appointed the 18-member council with effect from 1 October 2019 for a three-year term.

Comprising local and international economic thought leaders, the non-statutory and independent body chaired by the President brings together prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, the private sector, labour, community, think tanks and other constituencies, to advise the President and government more broadly in facilitating the development and implementation of economic policies that spur inclusive growth.

The Council constitutes expertise in international economics, macroeconomics (including fiscal policy and monetary economics), labour economics, economics of education and the economics of poverty and inequality and urban development. Other areas of insights entail microeconomics with a focus on network industries, regulation and competition, trade, energy and climate change.

It will serve as a forum for in-depth and structured discussions on emerging global and domestic developments, economic and development policies, and to facilitate socialisation and diligent execution thereof.

Issued by: The Presidency

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

