South Africa: Assistance Sought in Murder Cases

8 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS Cradock is making an appeal to members of the community to assist with information on murder cases reported on 2019-10-06 and 2019-10-07 respectively.

On Sunday, 2019-10-06 at about 08:40, a police official who was on his way to the police station driving in Cross Street noticed a person lying next to the wall outside Goniwe's Tavern in Cross Street. On further investigation the police official noticed that it was a female with several stab wounds to her upper body. She was certified dead by paramedics on the scene of the crime.

During another incident on 2019-10-07 at about 06:10 a body of a male was found in an open field next to the N10, National road. On arrival of the ambulance services on the scene, the victim was lying face down and badly beaten with stones. He was also certified dead, on the scene of the crime.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Constable Ntsimango at the Cradock Detective Unit on cell phone: 0780849136.

