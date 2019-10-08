South Africa: Assist Police Locate Family of Deceased Man

press release

The police request the community to assist them in locating the family of an 80-year-old man who was found dead on 13 June 2018 at Warrenton.

The body of the man identified as Aaron Dube was discovered by teenagers who were catching birds in the veld. It is alleged that he hanged himself. According to the information at hand, he stayed alone at Sonderwater in Ikhutseng, Warrenton.

The body of Dube has since been at the state mortuary as no one has come forth to claim it. The Police appeal to anyone who may know him or have any information about his family to please contact the Sergeant Anita Swart of Warrenton detectives on 072 193 4272 or 053 836 0640/0633.