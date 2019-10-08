South Africa: Suspects Linked to Seven Cases of Robberies On Business Premises

8 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Last night an intelligence driven operation was conducted by police officers from the Durban Flying Squad and Provincial Organised Crime Unit at Bhambayi in Inanda. The team was searching suspects wanted for robberies on business premises.

During the operation, three men aged between 22 and 30 were arrested. Police also seized clothing and cellphones that were taken during the commission of crimes. The men are accused of being involved in a robbery on a business premises in Pietermaritzburg. It is alleged that on 5 April 2019, employees at a business premises on Church Street were attacked by a group of men who robbed them of cash.

A case of robbery was opened at the Pietermaritzburg police station for investigation. The docket was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation. The suspects will be charged are expected to appear in court soon. Detectives are also investigating their links to robberies committed in Umzinto, KwaDukuza, Tongaat, Mandeni, Port Shepstone, Pinetown and Pietermaritzburg.

In another operation that was conducted by the Ulundi Public Order Police Unit at the Njomelwane Reserve in Mahlabathini, two suspects aged 56 and 64 were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition. They were arrested whilst travelling on the main road in Njomelwane after police found an AK 47 rifle with 42 rounds of ammunition in their vehicle. They will be appearing at the Mahlabathini Magistrates Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has commended detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for arresting three of the most wanted armed robbers in the province. "I am glad that these serial offenders have finally been brought to book and will be placed before court where they will be given an opportunity to answer for their crimes," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.