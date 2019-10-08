South Africa: Suspects Linked to Seven Cases of Robberies On Business Premises

press release

Last night an intelligence driven operation was conducted by police officers from the Durban Flying Squad and Provincial Organised Crime Unit at Bhambayi in Inanda. The team was searching suspects wanted for robberies on business premises.

During the operation, three men aged between 22 and 30 were arrested. Police also seized clothing and cellphones that were taken during the commission of crimes. The men are accused of being involved in a robbery on a business premises in Pietermaritzburg. It is alleged that on 5 April 2019, employees at a business premises on Church Street were attacked by a group of men who robbed them of cash.

A case of robbery was opened at the Pietermaritzburg police station for investigation. The docket was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation. The suspects will be charged are expected to appear in court soon. Detectives are also investigating their links to robberies committed in Umzinto, KwaDukuza, Tongaat, Mandeni, Port Shepstone, Pinetown and Pietermaritzburg.

In another operation that was conducted by the Ulundi Public Order Police Unit at the Njomelwane Reserve in Mahlabathini, two suspects aged 56 and 64 were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition. They were arrested whilst travelling on the main road in Njomelwane after police found an AK 47 rifle with 42 rounds of ammunition in their vehicle. They will be appearing at the Mahlabathini Magistrates Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has commended detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for arresting three of the most wanted armed robbers in the province. "I am glad that these serial offenders have finally been brought to book and will be placed before court where they will be given an opportunity to answer for their crimes," he said.